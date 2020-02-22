TokenPay Market Capitalization Tops $1.02 Million (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. TokenPay has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and $72,188.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TokenPay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0612 or 0.00000633 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Sistemkoin, BiteBTC and TOPBTC. In the last seven days, TokenPay has traded 14.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00050316 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00067073 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001181 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $9,706.29 or 1.00398437 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00071293 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000637 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 54.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000365 BTC.

TokenPay Coin Profile

TokenPay is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. TokenPay’s total supply is 20,914,627 coins and its circulating supply is 16,712,300 coins. The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay. The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TokenPay

TokenPay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, Liquid, BiteBTC, Cryptopia and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

