TokenPay (TPAY) One Day Trading Volume Hits $43,387.00

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. One TokenPay coin can now be bought for about $0.0615 or 0.00000624 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Sistemkoin, Liquid and TOPBTC. TokenPay has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and $43,387.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TokenPay has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00050771 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00066449 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001096 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,880.85 or 1.00273031 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00075572 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000658 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000420 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About TokenPay

TokenPay (CRYPTO:TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. TokenPay’s total supply is 20,916,539 coins and its circulating supply is 16,714,052 coins. The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay.

TokenPay Coin Trading

TokenPay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Liquid, Cryptopia, TOPBTC and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

