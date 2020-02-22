TOKPIE (TKP) Reaches One Day Volume of $36.00

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. During the last week, TOKPIE has traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar. One TOKPIE token can now be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges including token.store and VinDAX. TOKPIE has a market cap of $80,179.00 and $36.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TOKPIE alerts:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000021 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000035 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000352 BTC.

SwiftCash (SWIFT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 59.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About TOKPIE

TOKPIE is a token. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,519,336 tokens. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TOKPIE is tokpie.io.

Buying and Selling TOKPIE

TOKPIE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: token.store and VinDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOKPIE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TOKPIE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TOKPIE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TOKPIE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.