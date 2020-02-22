TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) Stake Raised by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) by 49.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,391 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.12% of TPG RE Finance Trust worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 136.7% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TPG RE Finance Trust alerts:

TPG RE Finance Trust stock opened at $20.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.12. The company has a quick ratio of 41.26, a current ratio of 343.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. TPG RE Finance Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $21.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.73%.

TRTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.