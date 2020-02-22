Traceability Chain Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $4,056.00 (TAC)

Traceability Chain (CURRENCY:TAC) traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Traceability Chain has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $4,056.00 worth of Traceability Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Traceability Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including LBank, FCoin and BCEX. Over the last week, Traceability Chain has traded down 20.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005400 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00043466 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.96 or 0.00463661 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001365 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010323 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00012499 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 60.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Traceability Chain Token Profile

Traceability Chain (CRYPTO:TAC) is a token. Traceability Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 811,355,827 tokens. Traceability Chain’s official message board is blog.tacchain.cn. Traceability Chain’s official website is tacchain.cn. Traceability Chain’s official Twitter account is @TraceabilityCh1.

Buying and Selling Traceability Chain

Traceability Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, LBank and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traceability Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Traceability Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Traceability Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

