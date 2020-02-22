Tratin (TRAT) Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last Week

Tratin (CURRENCY:TRAT) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. During the last week, Tratin has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tratin has a total market cap of $41.11 million and $12.00 worth of Tratin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tratin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including EtherFlyer and Bitibu.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00047571 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.32 or 0.00491522 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $636.71 or 0.06477215 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00062595 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00027699 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005009 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003349 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010236 BTC.

Tratin Profile

TRAT is a token. It was first traded on September 22nd, 2018. Tratin’s total supply is 144,287,391,827 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,002,966,735 tokens. The official website for Tratin is tratin.io. Tratin’s official Twitter account is @

Buying and Selling Tratin

Tratin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitibu and EtherFlyer. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tratin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tratin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tratin using one of the exchanges listed above.

