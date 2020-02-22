Travala.com (AVA) Hits Market Cap of $4.50 Million

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One Travala.com token can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001275 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Travala.com has traded up 24.9% against the U.S. dollar. Travala.com has a market capitalization of $4.50 million and $278,189.00 worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.19 or 0.02892166 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010344 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00227362 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00042418 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000715 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00142108 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002801 BTC.

About Travala.com

Travala.com’s launch date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,383,832 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,468,304 tokens. Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com. The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala. Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform. The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Travala.com Token Trading

Travala.com can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travala.com should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Travala.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

