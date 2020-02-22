Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) Shares Sold by Hartline Investment Corp

Hartline Investment Corp decreased its holdings in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,615 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trex by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Trex by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 101,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Trex by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,584 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Trex by 666.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 48,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter worth $719,000.

Shares of TREX opened at $106.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.06. Trex Company Inc has a one year low of $57.55 and a one year high of $109.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.90.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TREX. Zacks Investment Research raised Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. B. Riley raised their price objective on Trex from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Trex in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Trex in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Trex from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Trex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.22.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

