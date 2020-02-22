Trinity Network Credit (TNC) Price Hits $0.0017 on Major Exchanges

Trinity Network Credit (CURRENCY:TNC) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Over the last seven days, Trinity Network Credit has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. Trinity Network Credit has a total market cap of $554,732.00 and $275.00 worth of Trinity Network Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trinity Network Credit token can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, Gate.io, Switcheo Network and Bibox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Trinity Network Credit alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $282.28 or 0.02916941 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010355 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00228379 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00042386 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00142634 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002860 BTC.

About Trinity Network Credit

Trinity Network Credit’s genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Trinity Network Credit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 333,333,333 tokens. The Reddit community for Trinity Network Credit is /r/TrinityTNC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trinity Network Credit’s official website is trinity.tech. Trinity Network Credit’s official Twitter account is @TrinityCurrency.

Buying and Selling Trinity Network Credit

Trinity Network Credit can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Kucoin, Gate.io and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trinity Network Credit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trinity Network Credit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trinity Network Credit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Trinity Network Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trinity Network Credit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.