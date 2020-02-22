Tripio (TRIO) Market Cap Hits $6.06 Million

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Tripio has a market capitalization of $6.06 million and $792,431.00 worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tripio has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar. One Tripio token can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, OKEx and HADAX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tripio alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $281.23 or 0.02905452 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010359 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00227199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00042736 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00143226 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002810 BTC.

About Tripio

Tripio’s launch date was April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio. Tripio’s official message board is medium.com/@thetripio. Tripio’s official website is trip.io.

Tripio Token Trading

Tripio can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, OKEx and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tripio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tripio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tripio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tripio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.