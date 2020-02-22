TRON Price Reaches $0.0200 on Exchanges (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. TRON has a total market capitalization of $1.33 billion and approximately $1.60 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TRON has traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar. One TRON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0200 or 0.00000207 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OEX, Trade Satoshi, YoBit and DDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TRON alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $279.07 or 0.02893511 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010365 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00227925 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00042419 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00141900 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About TRON

TRON launched on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 99,281,283,754 coins and its circulating supply is 66,682,072,191 coins. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. TRON’s official website is tron.network.

Buying and Selling TRON

TRON can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, Cryptopia, Gate.io, Upbit, Tokenomy, BitForex, Bittrex, Bit-Z, Livecoin, Ovis, LBank, CoinEx, Liqui, CoinTiger, LATOKEN, Tidex, BitFlip, Kucoin, Kryptono, Neraex, Cobinhood, Exmo, Fatbtc, OKEx, Braziliex, Bitfinex, Exrates, Koinex, Zebpay, BTC-Alpha, LiteBit.eu, CoinBene, OTCBTC, IDAX, Binance, Huobi, DragonEX, Trade Satoshi, Rfinex, YoBit, Coinrail, Bibox, OpenLedger DEX, RightBTC, Stocks.Exchange, Liquid, WazirX, ChaoEX, CoinEgg, Cryptomate, Hotbit, Sistemkoin, HitBTC, CoinFalcon, Bithumb, Allcoin, Mercatox, Coindeal, CoinExchange, DDEX, DigiFinex, Coinnest, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDCM, OEX and Bitbns. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.