Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.40.

TROX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Tronox in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TROX. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 111.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox in the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 16,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.36% of the company’s stock.

TROX opened at $9.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average of $9.52. Tronox has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 3.54.

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

