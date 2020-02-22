TROY (TROY) Price Hits $0.0053 on Exchanges

TROY (CURRENCY:TROY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. TROY has a market capitalization of $6.89 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of TROY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TROY has traded down 15.8% against the dollar. One TROY token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TROY alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.63 or 0.02900079 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010357 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00228987 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00042423 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000717 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00142712 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002823 BTC.

TROY Token Profile

TROY was first traded on October 15th, 2019. TROY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,290,000,000 tokens. TROY’s official Twitter account is @troytrade. TROY’s official message board is medium.com/troy-trade. TROY’s official website is troytrade.com.

TROY Token Trading

TROY can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TROY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TROY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TROY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TROY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TROY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.