TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Rating Reiterated by DA Davidson

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at DA Davidson in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on TrueCar from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stephens cut their price objective on TrueCar from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TrueCar in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. TrueCar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

TRUE opened at $3.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $370.95 million, a P/E ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.08. TrueCar has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.38.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUE. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,729,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,216,000 after buying an additional 2,904,377 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in shares of TrueCar in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,091,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 803.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,900,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,461,000 after buying an additional 1,690,149 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 137.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,371,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,263,000 after buying an additional 1,374,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TrueCar in the third quarter valued at about $4,557,000. 90.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

