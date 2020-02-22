TrueChain (TRUE) Price Up 7.8% This Week

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One TrueChain token can currently be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00004571 BTC on exchanges including Bithumb, OKEx, CoinBene and DragonEX. TrueChain has a total market capitalization of $35.18 million and approximately $27.72 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TrueChain has traded up 7.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00047041 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.47 or 0.00492152 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $642.98 or 0.06666795 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00059325 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00027649 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005085 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003367 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010316 BTC.

About TrueChain

TrueChain (CRYPTO:TRUE) is a token. Its genesis date was January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. TrueChain’s official website is www.truechain.pro. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup.

TrueChain Token Trading

TrueChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, CoinBene, Bithumb, HitBTC, DragonEX and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

