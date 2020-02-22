TrueFeedBack (TFB) Market Capitalization Tops $736,248.00

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFB) traded down 11.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. During the last seven days, TrueFeedBack has traded 19.2% higher against the US dollar. One TrueFeedBack token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Bithumb Global and CoinExchange. TrueFeedBack has a market capitalization of $736,248.00 and $69,520.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $281.23 or 0.02905452 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010359 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00227199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00042736 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00143226 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002810 BTC.

TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,146,615,350 tokens. TrueFeedBack’s official website is www.truefeedbackchain.com. The official message board for TrueFeedBack is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain. TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @

TrueFeedBack can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global, IDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFeedBack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFeedBack using one of the exchanges listed above.

