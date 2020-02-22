Truegame Price Tops $0.0054 on Major Exchanges (TGAME)

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One Truegame token can currently be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Livecoin and IDEX. Truegame has a market capitalization of $443,821.00 and approximately $53,450.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Truegame has traded down 27.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002854 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $282.72 or 0.02918566 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010342 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00229517 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00042616 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000717 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00142639 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002874 BTC.

About Truegame

Truegame launched on May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Truegame is ico.truegame.io. Truegame’s official message board is medium.com/@truegame.

Buying and Selling Truegame

Truegame can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Truegame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Truegame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

