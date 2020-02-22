TrueUSD (TUSD) Market Capitalization Tops $141.24 Million

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. During the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One TrueUSD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00010340 BTC on major exchanges including Kuna, IDEX, Upbit and Zebpay. TrueUSD has a market capitalization of $141.24 million and $968.45 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TrueUSD alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $281.23 or 0.02905452 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010359 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00227199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00042736 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00143226 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002810 BTC.

TrueUSD Token Profile

TrueUSD launched on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 141,117,634 tokens. TrueUSD’s official website is www.trusttoken.com. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken.

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

TrueUSD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Kuna, OpenLedger DEX, Cryptopia, Upbit, Koinex, IDEX, WazirX, HBUS, HitBTC, Bitso, Zebpay, Binance, CoinTiger, Kyber Network and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.