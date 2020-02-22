TrueVett (VME) Tops One Day Volume of $16.00

TrueVett (CURRENCY:VME) traded down 39.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 22nd. In the last week, TrueVett has traded 50% lower against the US dollar. TrueVett has a total market cap of $9,748.00 and approximately $16.00 worth of TrueVett was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueVett token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TrueVett Token Profile

TrueVett (CRYPTO:VME) is a token. It launched on January 10th, 2018. TrueVett’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,048,389 tokens. TrueVett’s official website is www.truevett.com. TrueVett’s official message board is medium.com/verime. TrueVett’s official Twitter account is @VeriME_mobi.

TrueVett Token Trading

TrueVett can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueVett directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueVett should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueVett using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

