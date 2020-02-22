TrustVerse (TRV) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $287,112.00

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One TrustVerse token can currently be bought for about $0.0142 or 0.00000146 BTC on exchanges including Cobinhood and Bithumb Global. During the last seven days, TrustVerse has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. TrustVerse has a total market cap of $4.78 million and $287,112.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00047232 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.61 or 0.00491975 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $636.34 or 0.06575582 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00059785 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00027649 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005110 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003376 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010293 BTC.

TrustVerse Profile

TrustVerse is a token. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2017. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,680,468 tokens. The official website for TrustVerse is trustverse.io. TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_. TrustVerse’s official message board is medium.com/@trustverse_official.

TrustVerse Token Trading

TrustVerse can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood and Bithumb Global. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustVerse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrustVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

