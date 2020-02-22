TTC (TTC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $172,956.00

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. In the last week, TTC has traded down 20.5% against the dollar. One TTC coin can now be purchased for $0.0359 or 0.00000370 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Bittrex, Upbit and Bibox. TTC has a total market capitalization of $14.40 million and approximately $172,956.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TTC Coin Profile

TTC (CRYPTO:TTC) is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 858,000,907 coins and its circulating supply is 400,975,751 coins. The official message board for TTC is medium.com/ttc-official-blog. The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TTC’s official website is www.ttc.eco. TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol.

TTC Coin Trading

TTC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, IDEX, Bibox, BitForex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

