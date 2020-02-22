TurtleCoin Price Reaches $0.0000 (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. During the last week, TurtleCoin has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. TurtleCoin has a market cap of $1.72 million and $570,780.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000040 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin (TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 66,377,308,786 coins. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin.

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

