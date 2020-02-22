TurtleNetwork (TN) 1-Day Volume Tops $39,232.00

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 22nd. One TurtleNetwork coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, TurtleNetwork has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. TurtleNetwork has a market capitalization of $644,434.00 and $39,232.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

1irstcoin (FST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00009216 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00016737 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001262 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 28.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00216304 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TurtleNetwork Coin Profile

TurtleNetwork is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork's total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. TurtleNetwork's official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog. The official website for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu.

Buying and Selling TurtleNetwork

TurtleNetwork can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleNetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TurtleNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

