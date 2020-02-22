Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $142.45.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TWLO shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Twilio in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Twilio from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Northland Securities upgraded Twilio to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Twilio from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

Shares of TWLO stock traded down $3.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,566,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,516,119. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.91 and a beta of 1.03. Twilio has a one year low of $89.81 and a one year high of $151.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.61. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.40. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.50% and a negative net margin of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $331.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Twilio will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.82, for a total value of $2,470,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.87, for a total value of $63,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,212 shares of company stock valued at $17,632,705 in the last quarter. 10.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Twilio by 3.2% during the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Twilio by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Twilio by 24.6% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Twilio by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc increased its position in Twilio by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 4,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

