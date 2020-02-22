Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of -2.43

News coverage about Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) has trended negative on Saturday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Twitter earned a coverage optimism score of -2.43 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the social networking company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Twitter’s score:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TWTR shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Twitter to and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Twitter from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Twitter from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Twitter in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.64.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $38.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a current ratio of 9.15. The company has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.61. Twitter has a 52-week low of $28.63 and a 52-week high of $45.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.93.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.89 million. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 42.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Twitter will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, VP Matthew Derella sold 27,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total value of $910,733.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 7,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $242,806.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 243,090 shares of company stock valued at $8,687,039. 2.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

