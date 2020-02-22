U Network Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $456,700.00 (UUU)

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. U Network has a market cap of $7.96 million and approximately $456,700.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, U Network has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. One U Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top, HADAX, IDEX and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000052 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 56.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

U Network Profile

U Network (UUU) is a token. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,994,600,000 tokens. The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. U Network’s official message board is medium.com/unetwork. U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ. U Network’s official website is u.network.

U Network Token Trading

U Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Bibox, HitBTC, IDEX, DDEX and DEx.top. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade U Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase U Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

