U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,177,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $662,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,268 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,955,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,675,000 after buying an additional 760,532 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,473,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,819,000 after buying an additional 50,921 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,888,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,124,000 after buying an additional 55,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,287,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,592,000 after buying an additional 330,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.97.

USB stock opened at $54.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.04. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $47.57 and a 12 month high of $61.11. The company has a market cap of $85.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

