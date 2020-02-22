Ubex Hits Market Cap of $1.36 Million (UBEX)

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One Ubex token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Fatbtc and BitMart. Over the last seven days, Ubex has traded down 5% against the dollar. Ubex has a total market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00047068 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.39 or 0.00480745 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $638.93 or 0.06633888 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00059503 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00027639 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005087 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010351 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003366 BTC.

Ubex Token Profile

Ubex (CRYPTO:UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 21st, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,996,500,381 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,115,044,110 tokens. Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com.

Buying and Selling Ubex

Ubex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, Hotbit, LBank, BitForex, YoBit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BTC-Alpha, Fatbtc, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

