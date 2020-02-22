Ubiq Market Cap Reaches $4.04 Million (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. One Ubiq coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0948 or 0.00000980 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Upbit and Bittrex. Ubiq has a total market capitalization of $4.04 million and approximately $712.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ubiq has traded down 18.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Expanse (EXP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ubiq Profile

Ubiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on September 29th, 2016. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart.

Ubiq Coin Trading

Ubiq can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

