UGAS 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.09 Million (UGAS)

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 22nd. UGAS has a total market cap of $3.87 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, UGAS has traded 17.1% lower against the dollar. One UGAS token can currently be bought for $0.0225 or 0.00000232 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi Korea, Bgogo and Huobi Global.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get UGAS alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00047015 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.67 or 0.00492501 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $642.84 or 0.06641640 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00059204 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00027684 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005102 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003375 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010314 BTC.

About UGAS

UGAS (UGAS) is a token. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 tokens. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB. The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io.

Buying and Selling UGAS

UGAS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, Bgogo and Huobi Korea. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UGAS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UGAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UGAS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.