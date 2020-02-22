Ultra (UOS) Market Capitalization Achieves $12.40 Million

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar. One Ultra token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0548 or 0.00000568 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $12.40 million and $60,074.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,637.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.78 or 0.03863775 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002427 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002200 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.97 or 0.00756006 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005810 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002266 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 226,129,185 tokens. Ultra's official message board is medium.com/ultra-io.

Ultra's official website is ultra.io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

Ultra can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

