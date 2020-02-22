UNI COIN (UNI) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $58.00

UNI COIN (CURRENCY:UNI) traded down 17.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. During the last seven days, UNI COIN has traded 31.6% lower against the dollar. UNI COIN has a market capitalization of $34.50 million and $58.00 worth of UNI COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNI COIN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00005962 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OEX and BCEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 58.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000051 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UNI COIN Token Profile

UNI COIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. UNI COIN's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,009,414 tokens.

The official website for UNI COIN is www.uni-c.io.

UNI COIN Token Trading

UNI COIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX and OEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNI COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNI COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNI COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

