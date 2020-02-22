Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT) to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Unit’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.37). Unit posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 196.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Unit will report full-year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.62). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.37) to ($0.30). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Unit.

Get Unit alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Raymond James lowered Unit from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Unit by 45.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 242,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after buying an additional 75,318 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Unit by 67.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 34,058 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Unit by 135.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 452,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after buying an additional 260,576 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Unit by 47.4% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 75,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Unit by 11.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 199,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 20,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNT traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.47. The company had a trading volume of 12,539,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,269,027. The stock has a market cap of $19.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.50. Unit has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $17.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Unit Company Profile

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment explores for, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unit (UNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.