United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.72.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UPS. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st.

United Parcel Service stock traded down $3.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.94. 5,974,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,784,677. United Parcel Service has a 12-month low of $92.65 and a 12-month high of $125.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $91.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.58.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The company had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 51.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,483,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,334,304,000 after purchasing an additional 375,783 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,333,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,090,158,000 after acquiring an additional 340,415 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in United Parcel Service by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,829,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $916,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,081 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,566,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $651,562,000 after acquiring an additional 129,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in United Parcel Service by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,550,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $649,671,000 after acquiring an additional 172,269 shares during the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

