United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Position Lowered by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,223,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,142 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 28.4% of Manchester Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Manchester Capital Management LLC owned about 0.26% of United Parcel Service worth $260,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 10,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Ascension Asset Management LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 10,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in United Parcel Service by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in United Parcel Service by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cfra dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.72.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $3.54 on Friday, reaching $102.94. 5,974,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,784,677. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.65 and a 1-year high of $125.31. The company has a market cap of $91.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.58.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.11% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 51.00%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

