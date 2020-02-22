United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Holdings Boosted by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 157.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,850 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 55.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cfra reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.72.

Shares of UPS traded down $3.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,974,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,784,677. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.64 and a 200 day moving average of $116.58. The company has a market cap of $91.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.18. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.65 and a 1 year high of $125.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11. The company had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.11% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.00%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

