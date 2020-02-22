UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd cut its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,009,967 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 38,622 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 2.5% of AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned about 0.11% of UnitedHealth Group worth $296,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 159.4% during the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 220,432 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $64,803,000 after buying an additional 135,449 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 474.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 561,936 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $122,846,000 after buying an additional 464,121 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 42,996 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,344,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 target price (up from $318.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.00.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $301.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $285.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $292.24 and a 200 day moving average of $262.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $208.07 and a one year high of $306.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 28.59%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total value of $4,491,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,492,171.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total transaction of $3,060,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,537,331.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

