Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine lowered Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

Shares of Uniti Group stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.82. 4,152,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,004,326. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.59. Uniti Group has a 52-week low of $5.24 and a 52-week high of $12.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNIT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Uniti Group by 32.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,726,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,406,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384,528 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Uniti Group by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,545,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,689,000 after acquiring an additional 703,638 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Uniti Group in the fourth quarter worth about $4,096,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Uniti Group by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,379,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,772,000 after acquiring an additional 493,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Uniti Group by 927.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 515,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,229,000 after acquiring an additional 464,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

