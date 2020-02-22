UNIVERSAL CASH Trading Down 8.8% Over Last Week (UCASH)

UNIVERSAL CASH (CURRENCY:UCASH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Over the last seven days, UNIVERSAL CASH has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. One UNIVERSAL CASH token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, BTC-Alpha, C2CX and Exrates. UNIVERSAL CASH has a market cap of $1.00 million and $113.00 worth of UNIVERSAL CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002853 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.51 or 0.02892748 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010332 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00226798 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00043030 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00142482 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002800 BTC.

About UNIVERSAL CASH

UNIVERSAL CASH launched on September 9th, 2017. UNIVERSAL CASH’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,351,944,441 tokens. UNIVERSAL CASH’s official Twitter account is @udotcash. The Reddit community for UNIVERSAL CASH is /r/ucash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for UNIVERSAL CASH is u.cash.

Buying and Selling UNIVERSAL CASH

UNIVERSAL CASH can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Exrates, BTC-Alpha and C2CX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIVERSAL CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNIVERSAL CASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNIVERSAL CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

