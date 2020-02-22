Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Earns Hold Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports.

OLED has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub cut Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen cut Universal Display from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.23.

Shares of Universal Display stock opened at $174.37 on Friday. Universal Display has a twelve month low of $129.10 and a twelve month high of $230.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $195.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 58.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.63.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.04). Universal Display had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 34.13%. The firm had revenue of $101.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Display will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 523,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,949,000 after purchasing an additional 53,126 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 22,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 15,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 3,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

