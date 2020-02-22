Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 132.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,782 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,226 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Universal Forest Products worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Universal Forest Products by 1.1% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 18,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Forest Products by 16.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Universal Forest Products by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Universal Forest Products by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 20,837 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Universal Forest Products by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. 80.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $301,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,381 shares in the company, valued at $11,966,726.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 1,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $78,096.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,762 shares in the company, valued at $3,640,282.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UFPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Sidoti initiated coverage on Universal Forest Products in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on Universal Forest Products in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Universal Forest Products to $44.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Universal Forest Products to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Universal Forest Products stock opened at $56.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.86. Universal Forest Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $58.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.48.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $998.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Universal Forest Products had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 4.07%. Universal Forest Products’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Forest Products, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from Universal Forest Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Universal Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

