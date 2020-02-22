Universe Hits Market Capitalization of $140,166.00 (UNI)

Universe (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. Universe has a total market cap of $140,166.00 and $3.00 worth of Universe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Universe has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Universe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, BTC-Alpha and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Universe (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. Universe’s total supply is 96,680,121 coins and its circulating supply is 85,480,121 coins. Universe’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI. The official message board for Universe is forum.unicoin.pw. The official website for Universe is unicoin.pw.

Universe Coin Trading

Universe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, YoBit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Universe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Universe using one of the exchanges listed above.

