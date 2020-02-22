Universe Price Hits $0.0017 on Major Exchanges (UNI)

Universe (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Universe has a market capitalization of $149,024.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Universe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Universe has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar. One Universe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, BTC-Alpha and YoBit.

Universe Coin Profile

Universe (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2017. Universe’s total supply is 96,689,537 coins and its circulating supply is 85,489,537 coins. The official message board for Universe is forum.unicoin.pw. The official website for Universe is unicoin.pw. Universe’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI.

Universe Coin Trading

Universe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Crex24 and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Universe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Universe using one of the exchanges listed above.

