Unobtanium Trading Down 5.2% Over Last Week (UNO)

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Over the last week, Unobtanium has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. Unobtanium has a market capitalization of $14.80 million and $408.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unobtanium coin can now be bought for approximately $73.36 or 0.00758234 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, C-CEX, Cryptopia and Bleutrade.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,668.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.96 or 0.03865172 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005813 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00019421 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000545 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000183 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Unobtanium Profile

UNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 201,740 coins. Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner. The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Unobtanium is unobtanium.uno.

Unobtanium Coin Trading

Unobtanium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, C-CEX, CoinExchange and Bleutrade. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unobtanium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unobtanium using one of the exchanges listed above.

