Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 148.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,398 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Unum Group worth $7,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Unum Group by 72.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Unum Group by 16.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

UNM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. DOWLING & PARTN restated a “buy” rating on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

UNM opened at $29.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.86 and its 200-day moving average is $28.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $24.71 and a twelve month high of $38.29.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 9.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

