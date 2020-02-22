UNUS SED LEO Tops One Day Trading Volume of $8.23 Million (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One UNUS SED LEO coin can currently be bought for $0.95 or 0.00009797 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a total market capitalization of $949.56 million and approximately $8.23 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $75.59 or 0.00779507 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000046 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00006878 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00027693 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

UNUS SED LEO (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2014. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 999,498,893 coins. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

