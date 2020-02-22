Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

UPWK has been the topic of several recent research reports. First Analysis initiated coverage on Upwork in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim cut Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Upwork from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Upwork to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd.

In other Upwork news, CEO Stephane Kasriel sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $634,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,976,163.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 62,503 shares of company stock worth $660,305 in the last quarter. 40.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Upwork by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Upwork during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Upwork by 151.1% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Upwork by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Upwork by 349.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPWK stock opened at $9.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -64.92 and a beta of 1.27. Upwork has a 52-week low of $8.70 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

