US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) will report earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for US Concrete’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.22. US Concrete reported earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 146.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that US Concrete will report full year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.67. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $3.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover US Concrete.

Get US Concrete alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on USCR. BidaskClub lowered shares of US Concrete from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Stephens lowered shares of US Concrete from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of US Concrete to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Concrete from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. US Concrete has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.17.

In other US Concrete news, Director Theodore P. Rossi acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.97 per share, with a total value of $204,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 88,581 shares in the company, valued at $3,629,163.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar acquired 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.83 per share, with a total value of $541,688.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 62,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,241.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 750 shares of company stock valued at $29,860 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in US Concrete in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in US Concrete in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in US Concrete by 1,143.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in US Concrete in the third quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in US Concrete in the third quarter worth about $105,000. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ USCR traded down $0.67 on Friday, hitting $37.33. 109,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,451. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.54 million, a P/E ratio of 47.25 and a beta of 1.20. US Concrete has a 52-week low of $35.23 and a 52-week high of $56.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.83.

US Concrete Company Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on US Concrete (USCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for US Concrete Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Concrete and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.