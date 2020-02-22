USDQ (USDQ) 24 Hour Volume Hits $17,428.00

USDQ (CURRENCY:USDQ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One USDQ token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00010353 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. USDQ has a market cap of $5.50 million and $17,428.00 worth of USDQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, USDQ has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005431 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00042444 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.39 or 0.00461183 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001364 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00012498 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 58.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) is a token. Its launch date was May 30th, 2019. USDQ’s total supply is 5,531,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,504,345 tokens. The official website for USDQ is usdq.platinum.fund. USDQ’s official message board is blog.platinum.fund. USDQ’s official Twitter account is @

USDQ can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

