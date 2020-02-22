V-ID One Day Trading Volume Reaches $686,482.00 (VIDT)

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. One V-ID token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001461 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and LATOKEN. In the last week, V-ID has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. V-ID has a market capitalization of $6.36 million and $686,482.00 worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00047421 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.47 or 0.00481621 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $631.62 or 0.06546595 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00061401 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00027620 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005091 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003333 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010324 BTC.

V-ID Profile

V-ID is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 59,099,205 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,076,516 tokens. The official website for V-ID is about.v-id.org. V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain. The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for V-ID is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6.

Buying and Selling V-ID

V-ID can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire V-ID should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy V-ID using one of the exchanges listed above.

